Fast start plagues Beavers, Colorado defeats Oregon State 67-48

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. Gale Watch, from Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside. A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&