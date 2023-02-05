 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST
MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12
ft at 11 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up
to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence OR out 10
NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST Monday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM PST Monday. Gale Watch,
from Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Hazardous Seas Warning means hazardous sea conditions are
imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port,
or take shelter until waves subside.  Commercial vessels should
prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port or taking
shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Fast start plagues Beavers, Colorado defeats Oregon State 67-48

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers lose to Colorado in 2OT

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Colorado outscored the Beavers 21-6 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 67-48 victory over Oregon State.

The loss drops the Beavers to 11-12 overall with a 3-9 conference record.

Timea Gardiner led the Beavers with 13 points along with six rebounds and a steal. Adlee Blacklock scored nine points on a 3-for-4 day from beyond the arc.

Raegan Beers pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Oregon State is back on the court against UCLA on Friday, February 10.

Tip-off is set for 5 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

