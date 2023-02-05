Fast start plagues Beavers, Colorado defeats Oregon State 67-48

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Colorado outscored the Beavers 21-6 in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 67-48 victory over Oregon State.
The loss drops the Beavers to 11-12 overall with a 3-9 conference record.
Timea Gardiner led the Beavers with 13 points along with six rebounds and a steal. Adlee Blacklock scored nine points on a 3-for-4 day from beyond the arc.
Raegan Beers pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
Oregon State is back on the court against UCLA on Friday, February 10.
Tip-off is set for 5 PM.