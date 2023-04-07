Five Ducks hit home runs in 16-0 win over Lindenwood

EUGENE, Ore--- No. 16 Oregon used a barrage of home runs to soar over Lindenwood, 16-0, at Jane Sanders Stadium on Friday. Oregon completed the shutout in five innings.
Oregon's (25-11, 5-7 Pac 12) Allee Bunker, Alyssa Daniel, Ariel Carlson, Tehya Bird, and Remmington Hewitt all hit home runs in the game.
The Ducks had 17 hits on 28 at bats.
Stevie Hansen pitched three innings for the Ducks, allowing zero hits and registering one strikeout.
Up next, Oregon will take on Arizona State. The Ducks will go on the road for the three-game series. Game one will be on Friday, April 14, at 6:00 p.m.