Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at night,
especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Five Ducks, two Beavs make Softball All-Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali--- Five Ducks and two Beavers made All-Pac-12 Honors for College Softball in the 2023 season. 

For the Ducks, infielder Allee Bunker and catcher Tera Mcgowan were both named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Defensive Team. 

Bunker leads the Ducks with a .404 average. That mark is good enough for fifth in the Pac 12. Bunker is also the only player in the nation with 10-plus home runs, while striking out seven times or fewer in each of the last three seasons. 

McGowan leads the Ducks with 12 home runs and is hitting .331. 

Oregon pitcher Morgan Scott made the Second Team. 

Oregon outfielder Hanna Delgado made the Third Team. 

Oregon Shortstop Paige Sinicki made the All-Defensive Team. 

Oregon State star infielder Frankie Hammoude the Third Team. 

Oregon State infielder Kaiea Higa made the All-Freshman Team. 

Oregon and Oregon State are set to play in the Pac 12 Tournament starting Thursday, May 10. Oregon State will take on Washington at 12:30 p.m. Oregon will take on Stanford at 6:30 p.m.

