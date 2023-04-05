Former Beaver Wade Meckler joins Emeralds

EUGENE, Ore--- Former Oregon State Baseball standout Wade Meckler will trade the orange and black for a shade of green for the Spring and Summer of 2023. Meckler is set to begin the season as a member of the Eugene Emeralds.
"We are green. I will make the adjustment," said Meckler. "It's a good thing that I am out here."
The outfielder was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 8th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
For the Beavs, the Anaheim native hit .350 in 2022. Meckler had 32 RBI and 2 home runs.
Meckler also played minor leagues with the ACL Giants Black and San Jose Giants in 2022. In 2022, Meckler hit .367 with 14 RBI and one home run.
However, Meckler's path to the Emeralds hasn't been the easiest.
Meckler attempted to walk on at Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown but each school went with other players.
After walking on with Oregon State, Meckler reworked his entire game to avoid being cut.
In 2021, Meckler suffered a hamstring injury that would go unknown to baseball fans at Goss Stadium. It took his speed but not his determination to be a pro baseball player.
In 2022, Meckler emerged as one of the best baseball players in the country. Meckler went from being just a pinch runner, to a key hitter.
It will be a rare sight to see a Beaver in an Emeralds uniform. It will be a sight Meckler welcomes.
"It was always in the back of my mind," said Meckler. "I always knew it was going to happen eventually. That's part of the reason why I worked so hard. I knew I had the ability to make it to this point. It's cool to see all that work come to fruition but at the end of the day, the goal is not to be in High-A. At the end of the day, the goal is to play for the Giants."
The Emeralds will open their season with a three-game series at Everett. Those games will start on Friday, April 7.
The Ems will make their 2023 PK Park debut on Tuesday, April 18. The Emeralds will take on Hillsboro for the opening home series. The first pitch on April 18 is set for 6:35 p.m.