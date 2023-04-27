 Skip to main content
Former Duck Christian Gonzalez drafted by New England Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
Christian Gonzalez drafted

KANSAS CITY, Missouri--- Former Oregon standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez was selected No. 17 overall, by the New England Patriots, in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday. 

In 2022, Gonzalez had four interceptions, seven pass breakups, and 50 total tackles for the Ducks. 

Gonzalez was the third cornerback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft (Devon Witherspoon: No. 5- Seattle Seahawks, Emmanuel Forbes: No. 16- Washington Commanders). 

