Friday Night Blitz: September 1

EUGENE- Friday Night Blitz is back. Here are scores from around our area. Be sure to join us next week for week 2.
6A:
Mililani (HI) 37, Sheldon 3
Reynolds 33, Willamette 19
Roseburg 50, Beaverton 18
5A:
McKay 31, Lebanon 28
Crescent Valley 27, Woodburn 12
West Albany 41, Corvallis 12
South Albany 41, Central 6
Wilsonville 44, Thurston 15
Springfield 39, Ridgeview 21
Marist Catholic 35, Churchill 35
4A:
Pleasant Hill 20, Cottage Grove 7
Tillamook 45, Marshfield 20
Crook County 22, Philomath 13
3A:
Coquille 35, Brookings-Harbor 14
South Umpqua 48, Phoenix 0
Siuslaw 36, Newport 0
Harrisburg 47, North Marion 38
Creswell 15, Taft 6
2A:
Blanchet Catholic 48, Oakridge 6
Lowell 56, Illinois Valley 18
Central Linn 45, Vernonia/Jewell 0
Oakland 46, Monroe 8
Reedsport 34, Riverside/Ione 0
1A:
Camas Valley 54, Powder Valley 46
Triangle Lake 45, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 33
Days Creek 24, Riddle 21