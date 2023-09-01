 Skip to main content
Friday Night Blitz: September 1

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE- Friday Night Blitz is back. Here are scores from around our area. Be sure to join us next week for week 2.

6A:

Mililani (HI) 37, Sheldon 3

Reynolds 33, Willamette 19

Roseburg 50, Beaverton 18

5A:

McKay 31, Lebanon 28

Crescent Valley 27, Woodburn 12

West Albany 41, Corvallis 12

South Albany 41, Central 6

Wilsonville 44, Thurston 15

Springfield 39, Ridgeview 21

Marist Catholic 35, Churchill 35

4A:

Pleasant Hill 20, Cottage Grove 7

Tillamook 45, Marshfield 20

Crook County 22, Philomath 13

3A:

Coquille 35, Brookings-Harbor 14

South Umpqua 48, Phoenix 0

Siuslaw 36, Newport 0

Harrisburg 47, North Marion 38

Creswell 15, Taft 6

2A:

Blanchet Catholic 48, Oakridge 6

Lowell 56, Illinois Valley 18

Central Linn 45, Vernonia/Jewell 0

Oakland 46, Monroe 8

Reedsport 34, Riverside/Ione 0

1A:

Camas Valley 54, Powder Valley 46

Triangle Lake 45, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 33

Days Creek 24, Riddle 21

