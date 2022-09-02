Friday Night Blitz: Week 1

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week one of the high school football season saw Marist Catholic defeat Churchill in the Game of the Week. Sheldon head coach Josh Line and his Irish took down Glencoe, 56-0. In a battle between 5A powerhouses Thurston falls to Wilsonville 38-35.
A full list of final scores can be found below.
6A
Sheldon 56, Glencoe 0
Mountainside 35, Roseburg 0
South Eugene, 26, McDaniel 20 (Thurs.)
5A
Marist Catholic 38, Churchill 7
Wilsonville 38, Thurston 35
Springfield 40, Ridgeview 33
North Eugene 38, Hidden Valley 26
South Albany 17, Central 7
West Albany 40, Corvallis 14
Willamette 27, Crescent Valley 26
Lebanon 41, McKay 39
4A
Junction City 41, Elmira 6
Pleasant Hill 26, Cottage Grove 6
Crooky County 24, Philomath 21
Marshfield 15, Tillamook 14
Madras 26, Sweet Home 20
3A
St. Mary's, Medford 35, Sutherlin 6
Douglas 53, Cascade Christian 6
South Umpqua, Phoenix 6
Siuslaw 44, Newport 6
Creswell 47, Jefferson 7
2A
Taft, 27 North Douglas, 8
Nestucca 27, Central Linn 6
Vernonia 30, Oakridge 6
Rogue River 24, Waldport 22
1A
Powder Valley 40, Camas Valley 36 (8-man)
Riddle 39, Days Creek 27
Powers 14, Elkton 7