 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Blitz: Week 1

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week one of the high school football season saw Marist Catholic defeat Churchill in the Game of the Week. Sheldon head coach Josh Line and his Irish took down Glencoe, 56-0. In a battle between 5A powerhouses Thurston falls to Wilsonville 38-35.

A full list of final scores can be found below.

6A

Sheldon 56, Glencoe 0

Mountainside 35, Roseburg 0

South Eugene, 26, McDaniel 20 (Thurs.)

5A

Marist Catholic 38, Churchill 7

Wilsonville 38, Thurston 35

Springfield 40, Ridgeview 33

North Eugene 38, Hidden Valley 26

South Albany 17, Central 7

West Albany 40, Corvallis 14

Willamette 27, Crescent Valley 26

Lebanon 41, McKay 39

4A

Junction City 41, Elmira 6

Pleasant Hill 26, Cottage Grove 6

Crooky County 24, Philomath 21

Marshfield 15, Tillamook 14

Madras 26, Sweet Home 20

3A

St. Mary's, Medford 35, Sutherlin 6

Douglas 53, Cascade Christian 6

South Umpqua, Phoenix 6

Siuslaw 44, Newport 6

Creswell 47, Jefferson 7

2A

Taft, 27 North Douglas, 8

Nestucca 27, Central Linn 6

Vernonia 30, Oakridge 6

Rogue River 24, Waldport 22

1A

Powder Valley 40, Camas Valley 36 (8-man)

Riddle 39, Days Creek 27

Powers 14, Elkton 7

Recommended for you