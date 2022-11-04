Friday Night Blitz: Week 10

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week 10 of the football season and week 1 of playoffs have come and gone, some teams have advanced while others came to a close.
6A:
Sheldon 57, Barlow 7
5A:
Thurston 13, West Albany 12
South Albany 35, Mountain View 7
Wilsonville 51, North Eugne 7
Silverton 42, Springfield 18
4A:
Gladstone 21, Marist Catholic 20
Scappoose 23, Marshfield 6
Estacada 44, Junction City 8
3A:
Santiam Christian 28, St. Mary's
Yamhill-Carlton 34, South Umpqua 21
Dayton 45, Coquille 0
2A:
Oakland 56, Clatskanie 14