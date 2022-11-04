 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...


* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 18 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Friday Night Blitz: Week 10

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week 10 of the football season and week 1 of playoffs have come and gone, some teams have advanced while others came to a close.

6A:

Sheldon 57, Barlow 7

5A:

Thurston 13, West Albany 12

South Albany 35, Mountain View 7

Wilsonville 51, North Eugne 7

Silverton 42, Springfield 18

4A:

Gladstone 21, Marist Catholic 20

Scappoose 23, Marshfield 6

Estacada 44, Junction City 8

3A:

Santiam Christian 28, St. Mary's

Yamhill-Carlton 34, South Umpqua 21

Dayton 45, Coquille 0

2A: 

Oakland 56, Clatskanie 14

