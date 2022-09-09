Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn.
South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019.
The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland.
North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week
Final Scores
6A
Cleveland 24 South Eugene 3
Roseburg 0 Nelson 0 (Canceled)
Sheldon 35 West Linn 31 (Thursday Final)
5A
North Bend 27 Willamette 20
Marist Catholic 41 Springfield 20
Ashland 41 North Eugene 38
West Albany 22 Lebanon 16
South Albany 42 Crescent Valley 8
Central 45 Corvallis 0
Summit 48 Thurston 10
Putnam 48 Philomath 19
Mountain View 16 Churchill 6
4A
Sweet Home 49 Molalla 10
Cascade 30 Marshfield 6
Elmira 36 Cottage Grove 0
Junction City 43 Crook Count 36
3A
Coquille 48 Phoenix 6
South Umpqua 61 Douglas 6
St. Mary's, Medford 35 North Valley 14
Harrisburg 47 Corbett 0
Santiam Christian 40 Creswell 0
Kennedy 24 Siuslaw
Dayton 40 La Pine 6
Cascade Christian 54 Siuslaw 6
2A
North Douglas/Yoncalla 20 Central 12
Weston-McEwen/Griswold 24 Oakland 16
Lowell 0 Glide 0 (Canceled)
Monroe 46 Rogue River 14
Oakridge 0 Illinois Valley 0 (Canceled)
1A (8-Man)
Lost River 46 Myrtle Point 20
Camas Valley 42 Mohawk 0
1A (6-Man)
Jewell 0 Gilchrist 0 (Canceled)
Days Creek vs, McKenzie (moved to 6 p.m. 9/12)