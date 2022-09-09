Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon and California
coasts will bring moderate to strong east winds along with with
critically dry conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest
Washington through Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602,
603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

  • Updated
  • 0
Friday Night Blitz: Week 2

EUGENE, Ore. -- Week two of the high school football season featured Sheldon earning a hard-fought 35-31 win over West Linn.

South Eugene suffered a loss in its first home game since 2019.

The Axe fell 24-3 to Cleveland.

North Bend tops Willamette 27-20 in our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

Final Scores

6A

Cleveland 24 South Eugene 3

Roseburg 0 Nelson 0 (Canceled)

Sheldon 35 West Linn 31 (Thursday Final)

5A

North Bend 27 Willamette 20

Marist Catholic 41 Springfield 20

Ashland 41 North Eugene 38

West Albany 22 Lebanon 16

South Albany 42 Crescent Valley 8

Central 45 Corvallis 0

Summit 48 Thurston 10

Putnam 48 Philomath 19

Mountain View 16 Churchill 6

4A

Sweet Home 49 Molalla 10

Cascade 30 Marshfield 6

Elmira 36 Cottage Grove 0

Junction City 43 Crook Count 36

3A

Coquille 48 Phoenix 6

South Umpqua 61 Douglas 6

St. Mary's, Medford 35 North Valley 14

Harrisburg 47 Corbett 0

Santiam Christian 40 Creswell 0

Kennedy 24 Siuslaw

Dayton 40 La Pine 6

Cascade Christian 54 Siuslaw 6

2A

North Douglas/Yoncalla 20 Central 12

Weston-McEwen/Griswold 24 Oakland 16

Lowell 0 Glide 0 (Canceled)

Monroe 46 Rogue River 14

Oakridge 0 Illinois Valley 0 (Canceled)

1A (8-Man)

Lost River 46 Myrtle Point 20

Camas Valley 42 Mohawk 0

1A (6-Man)

Jewell 0 Gilchrist 0 (Canceled)

Days Creek vs, McKenzie (moved to 6 p.m. 9/12)

Recommended for you