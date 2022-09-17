 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday Night Blitz: Week 3

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday Night Blitz: Week 3

EUGENE, Ore--- Week 3 of the Friday Night Blitz featured the Sheldon Irish, the new No. 1 team in the state, blowing out Sprague. The Irish are now 3-0 on the season. 

Final Scores:

6A

Sheldon 41, Sprague 0

North Salem 26, Roseburg 0

5A

Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27

Dallas 41, Lebanon 12

South Albany 39, McKay 8

Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20

Thurston 35, North Eugene 0

Springfield 33, Crater 15

Willamette 58, South Eugene 0

4A

Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0

Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13

Mazama 42, Marist Catholic 7

Marshfield 41, North Bend 13

Stayton 35, Junction City 33

3A

La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14

Sisters 21, Elmira 7

Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14

Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0

Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22

South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Coquille 20, North Valley 6

2A

Lowell 40, Central Linn 16

Monroe 48, Waldport 0

Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28

Rogue River 22, Reedsport 0

Toledo 52, Oakridge 14

Bandon/Pacific 35, Glide 12

Gold Beach 36, North Douglas/Yoncalla 18

1A

Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8

Elkton 46, Days Creek 0

Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20

Jewell 41, Corw 0

Triangle Lake 55, Glendale 6

Recommended for you