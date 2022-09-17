Friday Night Blitz: Week 3

EUGENE, Ore--- Week 3 of the Friday Night Blitz featured the Sheldon Irish, the new No. 1 team in the state, blowing out Sprague. The Irish are now 3-0 on the season.
Final Scores:
6A
Sheldon 41, Sprague 0
North Salem 26, Roseburg 0
5A
Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27
Dallas 41, Lebanon 12
South Albany 39, McKay 8
Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20
Thurston 35, North Eugene 0
Springfield 33, Crater 15
Willamette 58, South Eugene 0
4A
Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0
Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13
Mazama 42, Marist Catholic 7
Marshfield 41, North Bend 13
Stayton 35, Junction City 33
3A
La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14
Sisters 21, Elmira 7
Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14
Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0
Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22
South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0
Creswell 56, Corbett 8
Coquille 20, North Valley 6
2A
Lowell 40, Central Linn 16
Monroe 48, Waldport 0
Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28
Rogue River 22, Reedsport 0
Toledo 52, Oakridge 14
Bandon/Pacific 35, Glide 12
Gold Beach 36, North Douglas/Yoncalla 18
1A
Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8
Elkton 46, Days Creek 0
Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20
Jewell 41, Corw 0
Triangle Lake 55, Glendale 6