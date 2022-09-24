 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.Seas 4 to 6
ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Friday Night Blitz: Week 4

  • Updated
  • 0

League play is underway and it brought excitement to high school football in Western Oregon. 

Final Scores: 

6A:

Sheldon 62, McNary 6

Sprague 56, Roseburg 17

5A:

Lebanon 42, Corvallis 39

Silverton 39, South Albany 35

Thurston 42, Crater 21

Churchill 26, Willamette 14

Springfield 51, South Eugene 0

Central 42, Crescent Valley 6

Dallas 26, West Albany 21

Eagle Point 42, North Eugene 21

4A:

Junction City 40, Philomath 26

Sweet Home 26, Cottage Grove 0

Marist Catholic 35, Stayton 7

Mazama 50, North Bend 0

Marshfield 47, Klamath Union 7

3A:

Siuslaw 47, Harrisburg 7

Creswell 40, Elmira 32

Sutherlin 29, Brookings-Harbor 20

South Umpqua 49, North Valley 23

Banks 42, Pleasant Hill 6

2A:

Oakland 48, Rogue River 6

Lowell 50, Taft 26

Monroe 58, Oakridge 6

1A:

North Douglas/ Yoncalla 30, Glide 8

Myrtle Point 68, Bonanza 14

Mohawk 67, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 6

North Lake 54, Days Creek 48

Crow 31, McKenzie 20

Triangle Lake 60, Jewell 19

Eddyville Charter 56, Mapleton 14

Elkton 38, Gilchrist 0

Glendale 55, Riddle 0

Recommended for you