Friday Night Blitz: Week 4

League play is underway and it brought excitement to high school football in Western Oregon.
Final Scores:
6A:
Sheldon 62, McNary 6
Sprague 56, Roseburg 17
5A:
Lebanon 42, Corvallis 39
Silverton 39, South Albany 35
Thurston 42, Crater 21
Churchill 26, Willamette 14
Springfield 51, South Eugene 0
Central 42, Crescent Valley 6
Dallas 26, West Albany 21
Eagle Point 42, North Eugene 21
4A:
Junction City 40, Philomath 26
Sweet Home 26, Cottage Grove 0
Marist Catholic 35, Stayton 7
Mazama 50, North Bend 0
Marshfield 47, Klamath Union 7
3A:
Siuslaw 47, Harrisburg 7
Creswell 40, Elmira 32
Sutherlin 29, Brookings-Harbor 20
South Umpqua 49, North Valley 23
Banks 42, Pleasant Hill 6
2A:
Oakland 48, Rogue River 6
Lowell 50, Taft 26
Monroe 58, Oakridge 6
1A:
North Douglas/ Yoncalla 30, Glide 8
Myrtle Point 68, Bonanza 14
Mohawk 67, Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 6
North Lake 54, Days Creek 48
Crow 31, McKenzie 20
Triangle Lake 60, Jewell 19
Eddyville Charter 56, Mapleton 14
Elkton 38, Gilchrist 0
Glendale 55, Riddle 0