Friday Night Blitz: Week 4

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt.Seas 4 to 6 ft at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 60 NM. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to midnight PDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&