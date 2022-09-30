 Skip to main content
Friday Night Blitz: Week 5

  • Updated
  • 0

Halfway through the 2022 football season here are scores around the area for Week 5:

6A:

Sheldon 56, Roseburg 0

5A:

Silverton, 44 Corvallis 7

South Albany, 21 Lebanon 0

McKay 55, Crescent Valley 22

Central 35, West Albany 21

Eagle Point 35, Willamette 20

Churchill 35, South Eugene 7

Crater 35, North Eugene 0

Thurston 47, Springfield 20

4A:

Marshfield 27, Junction City 7

Marist Catholic 42, Sweet Home 12

North Bend 52, Klamath Union 6

Cascade 56, Cottage Grove 13

Stayton 33, Philomath 14

3A:

Siuslaw, 46, Creswell 34

La Pine 64, Harrisburg 0

Elmira 39, Pleasant Hill 0

Coquille 33, Sutherlin 6

Lakeview 38, Douglas 12

South Umpqua, 33 St. Mary's, Medford 14

2A:

North Douglas/Yoncalla 62, Rogue River 42

Monroe, 36 Toledo 20

Oakland 54, Glide 8

Taft 48, Oakridge 0

Lowell 58, Waldport 8

Gold Beach, 58 Reedsport 14

1A:

Camas Valley, 58 Chiloquin 12

Powers, 69 Days Creek 6

Mohawk 26, Alsea 20

St. Paul 42, Myrtle Point 14

Riddle 24, Mapleton 14

Triangle Lake 46, Eddyville Charter 6

McKenzie 78, Jewell 47

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

