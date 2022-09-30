Friday Night Blitz: Week 5

Halfway through the 2022 football season here are scores around the area for Week 5:
6A:
Sheldon 56, Roseburg 0
5A:
Silverton, 44 Corvallis 7
South Albany, 21 Lebanon 0
McKay 55, Crescent Valley 22
Central 35, West Albany 21
Eagle Point 35, Willamette 20
Churchill 35, South Eugene 7
Crater 35, North Eugene 0
Thurston 47, Springfield 20
4A:
Marshfield 27, Junction City 7
Marist Catholic 42, Sweet Home 12
North Bend 52, Klamath Union 6
Cascade 56, Cottage Grove 13
Stayton 33, Philomath 14
3A:
Siuslaw, 46, Creswell 34
La Pine 64, Harrisburg 0
Elmira 39, Pleasant Hill 0
Coquille 33, Sutherlin 6
Lakeview 38, Douglas 12
South Umpqua, 33 St. Mary's, Medford 14
2A:
North Douglas/Yoncalla 62, Rogue River 42
Monroe, 36 Toledo 20
Oakland 54, Glide 8
Taft 48, Oakridge 0
Lowell 58, Waldport 8
Gold Beach, 58 Reedsport 14
1A:
Camas Valley, 58 Chiloquin 12
Powers, 69 Days Creek 6
Mohawk 26, Alsea 20
St. Paul 42, Myrtle Point 14
Riddle 24, Mapleton 14
Triangle Lake 46, Eddyville Charter 6
McKenzie 78, Jewell 47