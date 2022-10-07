 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or
less.

* WHERE...Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR out 10 NM, as well as
the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Friday Night Blitz: Week 6

  • Updated
  • 0

Friday Night Blitz: Week 6

Scores:

6A:

Sheldon 49, South Medford 0

North Medford 42, South Medford 6

5A:

Dallas 48, Corvallis 26

Silverton 74, Crescent Valley 52

West Albany 41, South Albany 25

Springfield 31, Churchill 14

North Eugene 62, South Eugene 3

Thurston 24, Eagle Point 16

Willamette 18, Crater 13

4A:

Cascade 38, Philomath 20

Stayton 54,. North Bend 14

Marist Catholic 49, Cottage Grove 13

Marshfield 45, Ashland 8

Junction City 59, Sweet Home 34

3A:

Siuslaw 38, Elmira 21

Sisters 26, Creswell 21

La Pine 44, Pleasant Hill 6

Santiam Christian 48, Newport 0

St. Mary's 26, Douglas 8

South Umpqua 49, Brookings-Harbor 0

North Valley 38, Sutherlin 20

Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14

2A:

Lowell 42, Monroe 6

Oakland 56, Bandon/Pacific 6

North Douglas/Yoncalla 50, Illinois Valley 29

Glide 25, Reedsport 12

1A:

Myrtle Point 50, Perrydale 6

Lost River 54, Camas Valley 0

Elkton 48, Riddle 6

Triangle Lake 73, McKenzie 0

