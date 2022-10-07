Friday Night Blitz: Week 6

Scores:
6A:
Sheldon 49, South Medford 0
North Medford 42, South Medford 6
5A:
Dallas 48, Corvallis 26
Silverton 74, Crescent Valley 52
West Albany 41, South Albany 25
Springfield 31, Churchill 14
North Eugene 62, South Eugene 3
Thurston 24, Eagle Point 16
Willamette 18, Crater 13
4A:
Cascade 38, Philomath 20
Stayton 54,. North Bend 14
Marist Catholic 49, Cottage Grove 13
Marshfield 45, Ashland 8
Junction City 59, Sweet Home 34
3A:
Siuslaw 38, Elmira 21
Sisters 26, Creswell 21
La Pine 44, Pleasant Hill 6
Santiam Christian 48, Newport 0
St. Mary's 26, Douglas 8
South Umpqua 49, Brookings-Harbor 0
North Valley 38, Sutherlin 20
Harrisburg 40, Valley Catholic 14
2A:
Lowell 42, Monroe 6
Oakland 56, Bandon/Pacific 6
North Douglas/Yoncalla 50, Illinois Valley 29
Glide 25, Reedsport 12
1A:
Myrtle Point 50, Perrydale 6
Lost River 54, Camas Valley 0
Elkton 48, Riddle 6
Triangle Lake 73, McKenzie 0