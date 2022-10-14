Friday Night Blitz: Week 7

Final Scores:
6A:
Sheldon 42, North Medford 6
Roseburg vs South Salem Sat. 10/16 @ 3PM
5A:
Central 42, Lebanon 6
West Albany 56, Crescent Valley 14
South Albany 29, Dallas 26
Springfield 42, Willamette 34
North Eugene 28, Churchill 13
Praire (WA) 48, Corvallis, 14
4A:
Marist Catholic, 49 Philomath 7
Sweet Home 29, Ashland 18
Junction City 35, Cascade 12
Stayton 55, Cottage Grove 17
North Bend 21, Hidden Valley 18
Henley 29, Marshfield 15
3A:
Creswell 39, Harrisburg 0
La Pine 55, Elmira 26
Santiam Christian 14, Dayton 6
Sutherlin 35, Phoenix 26
South Umpqua 49, Coquille 12
Sisters 31, Pleasant Hill 7
2A:
Lowell 30, Culver 26
Bandon/Pacific 42, Reedsport 0
Taft 61, Monroe 54
Oakland 54, North Douglas/Yoncalla 6
1A:
Triangle Lake 56, Siletz Valley 6
Mapleton 39, Crow 31
Elkton 62, McKenzie 7
Gilchrist 27, Days Creek 12