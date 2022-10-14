 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM PDT Monday.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke remains in effect. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Friday Night Blitz: Week 7

  • Updated
  • 0

Final Scores:

6A:

Sheldon 42, North Medford 6

Roseburg vs South Salem Sat. 10/16 @ 3PM

5A:

Central 42, Lebanon 6

West Albany 56, Crescent Valley 14

South Albany 29, Dallas 26

Springfield 42, Willamette 34

North Eugene 28, Churchill 13

Praire (WA) 48, Corvallis, 14

4A:

Marist Catholic, 49 Philomath 7

Sweet Home 29, Ashland 18

Junction City 35, Cascade 12

Stayton 55, Cottage Grove 17

North Bend 21, Hidden Valley 18

Henley 29, Marshfield 15

3A:

Creswell 39, Harrisburg 0

La Pine 55, Elmira 26

Santiam Christian 14, Dayton 6

Sutherlin 35, Phoenix 26

South Umpqua 49, Coquille 12

Sisters 31, Pleasant Hill 7

2A:

Lowell 30, Culver 26

Bandon/Pacific 42, Reedsport 0

Taft 61, Monroe 54

Oakland 54, North Douglas/Yoncalla 6

1A:

Triangle Lake 56, Siletz Valley 6

Mapleton 39, Crow 31

Elkton 62, McKenzie 7

Gilchrist 27, Days Creek 12

