Friday Night Blitz: September 15

EUGENE, Ore-- Friday Night Blitz is back for week three. Here are the scores from around our area.
6A:
Sheldon 50, Sprague 13
North Salem 39, Roseburg 13
5A:
Eagle Point 28, Churchill 22
Thurston 48, North Eugene 14
West Albany 77, Woodburn 7
Corvallis 21, Crescent Valley 14
Springfield 43, Crater 13
South Eugene 28, Willamette 25
Dallas 36, Lebanon 20
McKay 8, South Albany 6
4A:
Marist Catholic 33, Mazama 29
Philomath 41, Cottage Grove 17
Junction City 48, Stayton 13
North Bend 21, Marshfield 12
Cascade 42, Sweet Home 0
3A:
Pleasant Hill 26, Harrisburg 7
Sutherlin 42, Douglas 35
Santiam Christian 17, Salem Academy 0
Siuslaw 60, La Pine 20
Lakeview 28, South Umpqua 16
Warrenton 30, Creswell 0
North Valley 44, Coquille 36
2A:
Lowell 55, Central Linn 14
Monroe 46, Waldport 16
Oakland 44, Reedsport 0
Toledo 42, Oakridge 6
Gold Beach 50, Glide 20
Bandon/Pacific 31, North Douglas 14
1A:
Lost River 58, Camas Valley 24
Days Creek, North Lake (Saturday)
Myrtle Point 60, Bonanza 20
Triangle Lake 1, Crow 0 (Forfeit)
Elkton, Gilchrist
Eddyville Charter 45, McKenzie 7
Riddle 51, Glendale 7