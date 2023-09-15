 Skip to main content
Friday Night Blitz: September 15

  • 0

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

EUGENE, Ore-- Friday Night Blitz is back for week three. Here are the scores from around our area. 

6A:

Sheldon 50, Sprague 13

North Salem 39, Roseburg 13

5A:

Eagle Point 28, Churchill 22

Thurston 48, North Eugene 14

West Albany 77, Woodburn 7

Corvallis 21, Crescent Valley 14

Springfield 43, Crater 13

South Eugene 28, Willamette 25

Dallas 36, Lebanon 20

McKay 8, South Albany 6

4A:

Marist Catholic 33, Mazama 29

Philomath 41, Cottage Grove 17

Junction City 48, Stayton 13

North Bend 21, Marshfield 12

Cascade 42, Sweet Home 0

3A:

Pleasant Hill 26, Harrisburg 7

Sutherlin 42, Douglas 35

Santiam Christian 17, Salem Academy 0

Siuslaw 60, La Pine 20

Lakeview 28, South Umpqua 16

Warrenton 30, Creswell 0

North Valley 44, Coquille 36

2A:

Lowell 55, Central Linn 14

Monroe 46, Waldport 16

Oakland 44, Reedsport 0

Toledo 42, Oakridge 6

Gold Beach 50, Glide 20

Bandon/Pacific 31, North Douglas 14

1A:

Lost River 58, Camas Valley 24

Days Creek, North Lake (Saturday)

Myrtle Point 60, Bonanza 20

Triangle Lake 1, Crow 0 (Forfeit)

Elkton, Gilchrist

Eddyville Charter 45, McKenzie 7

Riddle 51, Glendale 7

