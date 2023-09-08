 Skip to main content
Friday Night Blitz: September 8

  • 0

EUGENE, Ore-- Friday Night Blitz is back for week two. Here are the scores from around our area. 

6A:

West Linn 41, Sheldon 3

Roseburg, Nelson

5A:

Springfield 36, Marist Catholic 34

North Bend 41, Willamette 12

Mountain View 37, Churchill 0

West Albany 58, Lebanon 44

Crescent Valley 63, South Albany 50

Ashland 49, North Eugene 27

Cleveland 36, South Eugene 14

Corvallis, Central

4A:

Junction City 28, Crook County 10

Elmira 51, Cottage Grove 18

Molalla 29, Sweet Home 6

Cascade 44, Marshfield 26

3A:

Santiam Christian 37, Creswell 6

Philomath 48, Newport 0

South Umpqua 47, Douglas 22

Cascade Christian 49, Sutherlin 6

Vale 45, New Plymouth (Idaho) 12

Coquille 52, Phoenix 21

Kennedy 23, Siuslaw 6

2A:

Illinois Valley 40, Oakridge 6

Lowell 44, Blanchet Catholic 8

Weston-McEwen / Griswold 7, Oakland 6

North Douglas / Yoncalla 54, Clatskanie 37

Waldport 28, Reedsport 0

Central Linn 41, Sheridan 0

Monroe 46, Rogue River 38

1A:

Siletz Valley 1, Mapleton 0

Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 33

Crow 1, McKenzie 0

Elkton 40, Days Creek 20

Eddyville Charter 39, Mohawk 0

