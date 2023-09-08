Friday Night Blitz: September 8

EUGENE, Ore-- Friday Night Blitz is back for week two. Here are the scores from around our area.
6A:
West Linn 41, Sheldon 3
Roseburg, Nelson
5A:
Springfield 36, Marist Catholic 34
North Bend 41, Willamette 12
Mountain View 37, Churchill 0
West Albany 58, Lebanon 44
Crescent Valley 63, South Albany 50
Ashland 49, North Eugene 27
Cleveland 36, South Eugene 14
Corvallis, Central
4A:
Junction City 28, Crook County 10
Elmira 51, Cottage Grove 18
Molalla 29, Sweet Home 6
Cascade 44, Marshfield 26
3A:
Santiam Christian 37, Creswell 6
Philomath 48, Newport 0
South Umpqua 47, Douglas 22
Cascade Christian 49, Sutherlin 6
Vale 45, New Plymouth (Idaho) 12
Coquille 52, Phoenix 21
Kennedy 23, Siuslaw 6
2A:
Illinois Valley 40, Oakridge 6
Lowell 44, Blanchet Catholic 8
Weston-McEwen / Griswold 7, Oakland 6
North Douglas / Yoncalla 54, Clatskanie 37
Waldport 28, Reedsport 0
Central Linn 41, Sheridan 0
Monroe 46, Rogue River 38
1A:
Siletz Valley 1, Mapleton 0
Alsea 51, Triangle Lake 33
Crow 1, McKenzie 0
Elkton 40, Days Creek 20
Eddyville Charter 39, Mohawk 0