Glenn Taylor Jr. enters transfer portal

CORVALLIS- Oregon State sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. announced he is entering the transfer portal via his Twitter account.

Taylor Jr. said in part, "My experience at OSU has been such a blessing. I am thankful for the amazing 2 years here. I would like to give a special thanks to coach Wayne Tinkle, and the entire coaching staff for trusting me. After careful consideration and reflection with family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to further develop my skills. Thank you, Beaver Nation."

You can see Taylor Jr's full statement here.

