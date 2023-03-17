Gottlieb's 6th-inning RBI lifts Beavs over California

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State used a 6th-inning RBI from Eliana Gottlieb to jump in front of California and secure a home-opening win on Friday. Oregon State defeated California, 2-1.
The Beavs (10-14, 1-3 Pac 12) used singles from Erin Mendoza and Des Rivera, with two outs, to set Gottlieb up for the game-winning hit. Oregon State would take a 2-1 lead and never look back.
Oregon State's Tarni Stepto pitched all seven innings. Stepto allowed one run off three hits and improved to 4-6 on the year.
California's (19-7, 1-3 Pac 12) Archer Haylei pitched 4.1 innings and allowed one run off seven hits. Anna Reimers pitched 1.1 innings and earned the loss. Reimers falls to 6-2 in 2023.
Oregon State and California will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch at Kelly field will be thrown at 4:00 p.m.