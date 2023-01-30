 Skip to main content
Grace VanSlooten earns Pac-12 Freshman of the week

EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon Ducks forward Grace VanSlooten was named PAC-12 freshman of the week for the fourth time this season.

VanSlooten recorded a team-high 20 points and nine rebounds in the Ducks 78-73 victory over Cal last week. That was her fifth 20-point game of the season which leads the Ducks.

VanSlooten also scored 11-points with six rebounds in the Ducks 62-54 loss at Stanford on Sunday.

Oregon is back home at Matthew Knight Arena twice this week starting on Friday against Colorado with tip off set for 7.

