Grady Saunders walkoff homerun lifts Thurston to 5A state championship over West Albany

EUGENE- Tied at one run headed to the bottom of the 8th inning, freshman Grady Saunders hit a ball to the right center gap, the centerfielder had trouble picking up the ball.
That's when the third-base coach sent Saunders home, he slid in safely giving the Thurston Colts a 2-1 victory in the 5A state championship game.
"You know he has been a bulldog all year," said Head Coach Dennis Minium. "I mean he is a freshman hitting in the four spot for us that was crazy ending wasn't it. You know as soon as I saw him bobble it, I knew our third base coach was going to send him and I'm like you got to make two good throws to get him out and it went our way. It's just crazy and I tell you what it's a season to remember for sure, finishing 28-3 that's pretty good. I'm so proud of all those guys."