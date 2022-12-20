Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program

SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
It's probably going to take a little while to fully understand this Jennah Isai situation. What is certain is that Oregon's depth has taken a pretty good hit from the freshman's departure. Today, the Ducks stepped up to the plate, especially the stars.— Cameron Derby (@CamDerbyTV) December 20, 2022
During the game, Oregon (10-1) was led by its stars. Grace VanSlooten played 30 minutes and put in 26 points.
Oregon's Endyia Rogers finished with 20 points and six assists.
Phillipina Kyei had 14 rebounds.
💦💦💦#GoDucks x @GoDucksKG pic.twitter.com/NdrY3SGXMT— Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) December 20, 2022
Arkansas (13-1) suffered its first loss of the season. The Razorbacks were led by Erynn Barnum who finished with 22 points.
Oregon will play the winner of USF and No. 3 Ohio State on Wednesday.