Guerra's two home runs leads No. 20 Beavs past No. 19 Ducks, 11-6

CORVALLIS, Ore--- No. 20 Oregon State outscored No. 19 Oregon, 11-6, at Goss Stadium on Tuesday. The game did not count towards conference play but gives the Beavs a 3-1 season series win over the Ducks.
Oregon State (31-13, 14-10 Pac 12) was led by Mason Guerra and Garret Forrester.
Guerra hit two solo home runs. The first came in the 4th inning. The second came in the 6th inning. That brings Guerra's home run total to eight on the season.
Forrester brought three runs in on the night.
Oregon (30-14, 13-8 Pac 12) tied its program record for single-season home runs, despite the loss. Colby Shade's 11th home run of the year was Oregon's 75th. The homer ties the record set by the 2022 Ducks.
Up next, Oregon State will have a three-game series against Utah. That series will be played in Corvallis on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday's first pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. Oregon will have a three-game series against USC in Los Angeles. Friday's first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.