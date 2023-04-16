Hammoude breaks program home run record, Beavs knock off No. 9 Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State Softball knocked off No. 9 Washington, 11-1, in the final game of the series on Sunday. Washington finishes with a 2-1 series win.
The Kelly Field crowd didn't just get to see an Oregon State (12-25-1, 3-14-1 Pac 12) top-10 win. Those who attended the game were witness to Oregon State history. Frankie Hammoude's 1st-inning homer was the 53rd of her storied career, giving her the program's all-time home run record.
Tarni Stepto and Ellie Garcia pitched for the Beavs. Garcia earned the win, pitching three innings. Garcia allowed one run off three hits. Stepto pitched two innings, allowing no runs and two hits.
Up next, Oregon State will have a bye week before taking on Arizona. The three-game series will start on Friday, April 29. The first pitch in Tucson is set for 6:00 p.m.