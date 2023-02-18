Hansen no-hitter leads Oregon Softball Friday sweep

SAN DIEGO, Cali--- Stevie Hansen's no-hitter against Utah Valley led Oregon's Friday sweep of Utah Valley and UC Riverside at the Campbell/Cartier Classic.
Hansen threw a six-inning no-hitter to help Oregon beat Utah Valley, 9-0. Hansen managed all six innings, registering nine strikeouts along the way.
In Oregon's 6-1 win over UC Riverside, Allee Bunker hit her second home run of the day. The homer came in the third inning and helped Oregon improve to 5-3 on the season.
The Ducks will be back on the diamond on Saturday. Oregon will play Loyola Marymount at 1:30 p.m. Then, it will play San Diego State at 4:00 p.m.