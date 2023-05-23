High school baseball scores, OSAA 5A/4A Playoffs first round

The first round of the OSAA Playoffs are underway. The 5A and 4A classifications started the playoffs on Tuesday. Below are Tuesday's scores, with the winning teams advancing to the second round.
5A
#16 La Salle Prep 6, #1 Summit 4
#9 Ashland 2, #8 Canby 1
#5 Ridgeview 10, #12 Corvallis 5
#4 West Albany 11, #13 Bend 5
#3 Wilsonville 12, #14 North Eugene 1
#6 Mountainview 12, #11 Central/Kings Valley Charter 1
#7 Lebanon 2, #10 Putnam 1
#2 Thurston 4, #15 Hood River Valley 3
4A
#1 Scappoose 10, #16 Hidden Valley 3
#9 Crook County 13, #8 Henley 6
#5 La Grande 7, #12 Madras 0
#4 North Marion/Gervais 6, #13 Junction City/Traingle Lake 4
#3 Marist Catholic 3, #14 Astoria 1
#6 Pendleton 8, #11 Newport 0
#7 The Dalles, #10 Stayton 3
#2 Gladstone, #15 Seaside