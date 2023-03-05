Homeruns help Oregon sweep San Diego

EUGENE – Oregon hit solo home runs in each of the first three innings while six Oregon pitchers combined on a three-hitter in a 5-1 win over San Diego on Sunday at PK Park.
The win clinched a series sweep for the Ducks (8-3), who outscored the Toreros (5-5-1) 25-6 in the four-game series.
Rikuu Nishida hit his first career homer to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. Colby Shade hit Oregon’s second one-out solo homer in as many innings.
In the third, Gavin Grant led off the inning with his second of the season.
“It was good. You know, I thought we played well again and we’re continuing to grow as a team and it was a really good weekend," Head Coach Mark Wasikowski said.
Oregon opens PAC-12 play on Friday against No.14 UCLA. First pitch is set for 4 PM.