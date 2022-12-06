Jonathan Smith named Pac 12 Co-Coach of the Year, 19 Beavs make conference honors

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith became the first OSU coach since Mike Riley (2008) to be named a Pac 12 Coach of the Year. The Pac 12 announced Smith as a Co-Coach of the Year, along with Washington's Kalen DeBoer, on Tuesday.
Smith is just the fourth coach in OSU history to earn the honor.
Oregon State freshman running back Damien Martinez has earned the Pac 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after 970 rushing yards this season. He is also on a streak of six consecutive 100-yard rushing games.
Per Oregon State, these are OSU's Pac 12 honor athletes:
OSU First-Team Selections:
Jack Colletto – Has 23 tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, 25 carries for 86 yards and six touchdowns, two passes completions for 53 yards and three receptions for 46 yards.
Anthony Gould – Has returned 14 punts for 256 yards and two touchdowns. One of just four players in the nation with two punt returns for touchdowns. Only player from the Pac-12 with at least one.
Damien Martinez – Has rushed for 970 yards and seven touchdowns on 158 carries, an average of 6.1 yards per rush.
Omar Speights – Leads Oregon State with 77 tackles and is second with six tackles for loss. Adds one pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.
Rejzohn Wright – Seventh on the Beavers with 38 tackles, adding two interceptions, nine pass breakups, one fumble recovery and half a tackle for loss.
OSU Second-Team Selections:
Silas Bolden – Leads Oregon State with 21 kickoff returns, totaling 573 yards for a 27.3-yard per average. Season-long return is 80 yards.
Taliese Fuaga – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers.
Jaydon Grant – Fourth on the team with 60 tackles. Adds four tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack and six pass breakups with one forced fumble.
Joshua Gray – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers.
OSU Honorable Mention Selections:
Alex Austin – Fifth on the Beavers with 53 tackles, adding two interceptions, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble and one sack.
Ryan Cooper Jr. – Sixth on Oregon State with 40 tackles. He has three tackles for loss with one sack, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
Kyrei Fisher-Morris – Third on the team with 66 tackles. Adds 5.5 tackles for loss with half a sack, one interception and five pass breakups.
Tre’Shaun Harrison – Leads Oregon State with 52 catches for 604 yards. Has four touchdowns and is averaging 11.6 yards per reception.
Brandon Kipper – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers. Has also started 44 career games at OSU, tied for eighth-most at Oregon State.
Jake Levengood – Has played in and started all 12 games for the Beavers.
Luke Loecher – Has punted 33 times this season, averaging 45.4 yards per. Eleven of his 33 punts have trapped opponents inside their 20 and eight have gone longer than 50 yards.
Sione Lolohea – Enters the Las Vegas Bowl with 28 tackles on the year, adding one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss. Also totals two forced fumbles.
Kitan Oladapo – Second on the team with 75 tackles. Has also broken up six passes with 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
James Rawls – Leads Oregon State with nine tackles for loss to go along with 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Has also forced one fumble.
Oregon State All-Conference Notes
- The Beavers’ five first-team selections are OSU’s most since the 2009 team totaled seven.
- The 19 selections are also the most for Oregon State. That surpassed the 2008 Beavers who had 18.
- Oregon State has now had three straight first-team running backs, which included B.J. Baylor in 2021 and Jermar Jefferson in 2020.
- Oregon State’s first-team selections all earned the honor for the first time. Colletto was also a second-teamer in 2021. Speights and Wright were both honorable mention in 2021.
- Joshua Gray is a second-team selection for the second time, following 2020. He was honorable mention in 2021.
- Jaydon Grant is a second-teamer for the first time following honorable mention honors in 2020 and 2021.
- Brandon Kipper is a three-time honorable mention selection following 2019 and 2021.
- Alex Austin and Kitan Oladapo are honorable mention for the second consecutive season.