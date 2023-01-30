Jordan Pope earns PAC-12 freshman of the week honors

CORVALLIS, Ore -- For the second straight week, Oregon State guard Jordan Pope was named PAC-12 freshman of the week.
It's the third time this season Pope has earned the honor, the most in the conference.
Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half during Saturday's win over Colorado, including five 3-pointers.
This season, Pope is averaging just under 13 points per game, the highest among pac-12 freshman.
The Beavers are on the road in the valley of the sun in Tempe taking on Arizona State on Thursday.
Tip-off is set for 5.