Keith Bhonapha named Oregon State's Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Head Coach Jonathan Smith announced Keith Bhonapha will serve as the new assistant head coach/running backs coach at Oregon State.

“I’m excited to be able to announce Keith’s addition to our coaching staff,” Smith said. “He’s an experienced coach and leader who has sent a number of players to the NFL while being a member of championship teams at Boise State and Washington. His leadership, special teams experience and championship resume makes him a very valuable addition to the coaching staff at Oregon State.”

Bhonapha (pronounced BONE-uh-fuh) comes to Corvallis after one year at Boise State where he oversaw the Broncos’ running backs and special teams while serving as associate head coach.

Bhonapha has been a collegiate coach for 14 seasons, and his teams at Boise State and Washington have posted winning seasons 13 times. He and Smith also worked on the Boise State coaching staff together in 2012 and 2013.

“I’d like to thank Coach Smith for the opportunity to become a part of Beaver Nation,” Bhonapha said. “I’m looking forward to working with a very talented group of running backs and helping Oregon State see continued success.”

