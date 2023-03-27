Kel'el Ware enters the transfer portal after one season with Oregon

EUGENE- Former Oregon Center Kel'el Ware announced via Instagram he is entering the transfer portal.
"I am filled with gratitude and thanks for the University of Oregon, Coach Altman, my teammates and the entire Ducks community. Playing in front of all the Oregon fans in Matthew Knight Arena was a dream come true. I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life as I will be entering the transfer portal."
Ware averaged 6.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds in 35 games for Oregon will have three years of eligibility left.
Ware becomes the second player from the UO roster this season to enter the transfer portal joining guard Tyrone WIlliams.