Knights win sixth straight WCL title

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Knights defeated the Bellingham Bells, 5-0, to secures its six straight West Coast League title.
"It's really cool to be able to bring a championship here," catcher and Oregon State freshman Tanner Smith said. "Obviously it'd be really cool to do that for Corvallis and Oregon State. But providing a championship for this town is surreal in my opinion."
This marks the team's ninth championship since the team relocated to Corvallis in 2007.
"Every group is very different right? Different personalities, different people," head coach Brooke Knight said. "It's just been great. Our coaching staff is full of guys that care and work really hard at this thing. It's nice to see our players invest in the experience and invest in themselves to get better."