Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

LA Chargers blow 27-point lead in NFL Wild Card Round

  • Updated
  • 0
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

 Courtney Culbreath

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- Justin Herbert and the Chargers scored 27 unanswered points in the first half of Saturday night's game. But the Jaguars persevered and completed the third biggest comeback in NFL history, defeating LA 31-30.

Jaguar's quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, including three in the first quarter. And on top of that, Jacksonville turned over the ball five times in the first half, which has not been done in an NFL playoff game since 1999.

Los Angeles put up 180 yards in the first half; and Herbert completed 15 of 24 passes.

Jacksonville recorded a touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the first half, but it was still unlikely they'd finish the game on top. Despite all odds, the Jags cut LA's lead to two points with just over five minutes left in the game. 

It all came down to Riley Patterson's 36-yard game winning field goal in the final seconds of the contest, which ultimately gave the Jaguars a one point victory. 

The Jaguars advance to the AFC Divisional Round. 

