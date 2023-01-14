LA Chargers blow 27-point lead in NFL Wild Card Round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- Justin Herbert and the Chargers scored 27 unanswered points in the first half of Saturday night's game. But the Jaguars persevered and completed the third biggest comeback in NFL history, defeating LA 31-30.
Jaguar's quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, including three in the first quarter. And on top of that, Jacksonville turned over the ball five times in the first half, which has not been done in an NFL playoff game since 1999.
Los Angeles put up 180 yards in the first half; and Herbert completed 15 of 24 passes.
Jacksonville recorded a touchdown in the final 30 seconds of the first half, but it was still unlikely they'd finish the game on top. Despite all odds, the Jags cut LA's lead to two points with just over five minutes left in the game.
It all came down to Riley Patterson's 36-yard game winning field goal in the final seconds of the contest, which ultimately gave the Jaguars a one point victory.
The Jaguars advance to the AFC Divisional Round.