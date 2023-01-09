 Skip to main content
LaMichael James selected to College Football Hall of Fame

  • 0
LaMichael James

FILE - Oregon running back LaMichael James (21) carries the ball during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2010, in Eugene, Ore. LaMichael James was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

 Rick Bowmer

IRVING, Tex--- Oregon Football legend LaMichael James will enter the College Football Hall of Fame after being announced to the Class of 2023 by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Monday. 

James is one of 22 members to join the College Football Hall of Fame. 

Per Oregon Athletics, James is the sixth Oregon football player to enter the Hall. 

James was one of the most notable players of the Chip Kelly era and helped Oregon to three straight Pac-12 titles, three consecutive BCS bowls, and the 2011 BCS National Championship game from 2009 to 2011. 

James ranks second all-time at Oregon in career rushing yards (5,082), all-purpose yards (5,869), rushing touchdowns (53), 100-yard rushing games (26) and total points scored (348). He holds the program record with seven career 200-yard rushing performances, including five of more than 225 yards.

