Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Lanning excited for game day

  • Updated
  • 0
ATLANTA, Ga. -- No. 11 Oregon will take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is excited for the opportunity to play against his former team.

"That's what is so awesome about this game, is the nerves," Lanning says. "Heck yeah I get nervous before a game. If you don't you're lying, right? Like, I am human. But that is why I love this. You know, so it's a lot of fun for me. I love Saturday, obviously for good reason. My job is to make the job for the players easy."

Lanning has been quiet about his team's first-string unit, including who will start at quarterback.

The depth chart won't be revealed until the Ducks take the field.

Kickoff between Oregon and Georgia is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

