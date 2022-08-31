Lanning excited for game day

ATLANTA, Ga. -- No. 11 Oregon will take on No. 3 Georgia on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is excited for the opportunity to play against his former team.
"That's what is so awesome about this game, is the nerves," Lanning says. "Heck yeah I get nervous before a game. If you don't you're lying, right? Like, I am human. But that is why I love this. You know, so it's a lot of fun for me. I love Saturday, obviously for good reason. My job is to make the job for the players easy."
Lanning has been quiet about his team's first-string unit, including who will start at quarterback.
The depth chart won't be revealed until the Ducks take the field.
Kickoff between Oregon and Georgia is set for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.