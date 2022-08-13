Lanning says no separation in quarterback competition

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon football held its first fall camp scrimmage at Autzen Stadium on Saturday.
Head coach Dan Lanning said the offense won the early part of the scrimmage with the defense shining late.
Lanning also said there is no separation at the quarterback competition amongst Bo Nix, Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield.
Each quarterback led a scoring drive in the scrimmage.
The quarterbacks threw two interceptions as a unit, one by returning safety Bennett Williams.
Watch Lanning's full post-scrimmage press conference below.