Lanning to give two Oregon UCLA tickets for best Gameday sign

EUGENE, Ore--- The appeal of making a sign for College Gameday when it broadcasts from the University of Oregon's campus on Saturday just ramped up.
Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning tweeted a video on Tuesday, announcing that he will give two personal tickets to those who make the best signs for the show.
Duck fans don’t forget to set those alarms! I can’t wait to see you bright and early on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/NO6KDt2KBg— Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) October 18, 2022
ESPN College Gameday will be in Eugene for the first time since 2018. The show will preview No. 10 Oregon's matchup with No. 9 UCLA.