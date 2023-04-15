 Skip to main content
Late Oregon State lead slips, Beavs fall to No. 9 Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore--- A late lead for the Oregon State softball team slipped at Kelly Field, on Saturday. Oregon State (11-25-1, 2-14-12 Pac 12) had a 2-1 lead entering the 6th inning, but ultimately suffered a 3-2 loss to Washington. 

Washington's (31-8, 12-5 Pac 12) Jadelyn Allchin went in to pinch hit and sent a 2-shot homer over the fence. The 7th-inning homer gave Washington a lead it would never relinquish. 

Ellie Garcia managed all seven innings for Oregon State. Garcia allowed three runs off five hits. She registered two strikeouts and fell to 3-8 on the season. 

Oregon State and Washington will play game three on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 12:00 p.m.

