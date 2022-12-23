Linsey Behonick named new Oregon State Volleyball Head Coach

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Lindsey Behonick, who has served as an assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh for the past 10 seasons, has been named the 12th head volleyball coach in Oregon State’s 46-year history, Beaver Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Friday.
Behonick helped lead the Panthers to a program record seven-straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
“I would like to thank Scott Barnes, Jacque Bruns and the search committee for this opportunity. I knew from the moment I started the interview process that this is the perfect place for my family and me,” said Behonick. “I would also like to thank Dan Fisher for his mentorship over the past 12 years together. He has created a space for his assistants to grow into being head coaches and I’m ready to bring a championship culture to Oregon State volleyball.”
“Lindsey comes to Oregon State with a proven record of high-level competitive success,” said Barnes. “Her support for the student-athletes she’s worked with both on the court and in the classroom was everything we were looking for when we started our search. We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey and her family to Corvallis. This is a great fit and we cannot wait for her to get started.”