Linsey Behonick named new Oregon State Volleyball Head Coach

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH 4 AM SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt through late Friday night, then increasing to 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 to 40 kt. Winds will ease later Saturday afternoon. Seas mostly 8 to 9 ft tonight, then 11 to 13 ft on Saturday, with dominant period of 12 to 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR, from shore out 60 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&