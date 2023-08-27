A brothership built through football & family

LOWELL, Ore-- From the time they were little, to their time together on the football field, Justus & JaMar Thurman have always been brothers. Even if they aren't related by blood.
"We've just kind of been at a close age and kind of just done everything together since we were little," Justus said. "I mean, we just kind of clicked."
"I don't think it's anything that's taught or learned," said Aaron Thurman, the boy's father. "They're brothers and they've been brothers forever."
Both Justus & JaMar were adopted by the Thurman family at a very young age. Justus was adopted at birth. While JaMar was adopted at nine months old.
While growing up in Springfield, Oregon, the two became closer and closer as each year passed. His parents telling KEZI 9 Sports that when both were still very young, they would do everything together.
"It's always Justus and JaMar," said Rachel Thurman, the boy's mother. "If people would invite them to spend the night, they would always say, 'Hey, can Justus and JaMar come?' They were always together that way."
"From a young age our connection just came together and we always did everything together," JaMar said. "We always hang out together. We play sports together. I mean, our connection is very strong between us."
And if you saw their relationship in person, you could almost say that the brotherly pair's bond resembles a 'married couple'.
"It's almost like, you know, I don't wanna say a married couple, but like, you know, we have our times and I think that just made the bond stronger," JaMar said.
Despite getting on each others nerves from time to time, like brothers do, Justus and JaMar's bond has only gotten stronger over the years, especially as the two began playing football together.
From a young age, both Justus & JaMar fell in love with the sport. Going from playing in their backyard together, to now playing for Lowell High School at the varsity level.
"I can remember we would always play in the backyard," JaMar said. "It's where it started. Every day we'd go out there and hit each other and have a blast."
During the 2022 season, Justus & JaMar helped the Lowell Red Devils to an impressive 10-1 record, and a second round appearance in 2A playoffs.
"A lot of people don't have this opportunity, so for me, I really enjoyed it," JaMar said. "I mean, it was a blast."
In the past, Justus used to play quarterback handing the ball off to his brother in the backfield.
But now several years later, Justus has moved from the quarterback to wide receiver, while JaMar continues to make an impact from the running back position. Despite the change, the two continue to make an impact on the field together.
"I'm thrilled to see us as a family succeed," Justus said. "Whether it's on the football field, or off the football field. Just seeing him make a crazy play. I mean, my best friend just went out and went crazy, is insane. I just love seeing it.
"They're each other's biggest fan," Aaron said. "Jamar had a couple breakout games last year, and if it wasn't for Justus' block, Jamar may not have scored that. And instead of that letting that guy kind of slip by or, you know, not wanting to see his brother succeed, Justus goes all out just for him and Jamar returns it."
Now with the 2023 season around the corner, Justus (senior) & JaMar (junior) only have one more season left to play together. Knowing that this may be the last two play together at a competitive level, the pair told KEZI 9 Sports they don't want to take anything for granite this season.
"I'm gonna give him my all for just for him," JaMar said.
"It's gonna be heartbreaking once that last day or last quarter comes," Justus said. "But for now, I'm just extremely excited and ready just to get after it."
Justus, JaMar and the Lowell Red Devils will begin their 2023 campaign on September 1 against Illinois Valley and will end their regular season against Oakridge on October 27 at home.
For Justus, he hopes the last time he gets to play with his brother on the field, will be in the backfield as quarterback, handing it off to his brother, partner and best friend, one last time.
"Senior night, that better be my day to hand of the ball off to him," Justus said. "If not, then I'm going to make it happen the next game."