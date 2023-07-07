A love for baseball: Former Marist Catholic pitcher Kaden Starr set to join Portland Pilots

EUGENE, Ore-- Baseball is a game of patience. It's a sport that takes a lot of time, dedication and love to succeed in.
For former Marist Catholic & current Eugene Challenger pitcher Kaden Starr, it's something he's always loved.
"I've just loved it more and more every year," Starr said.
From the first time he was handed a ball, to his last outing on the mound just days ago, baseball is something that's always meant the world to him.
And that love is finally paying off.
Last season, Starr had his best outing, both on the mound & at the plate, for the Marist Catholic Spartans.
In 11 games, Starr threw for 53.33 innings along with a 9-1 record, 84 strikeouts and a 1.7 ERA, all career bests.
At the plate he hit an impressive .489 along with 15 doubles and 41 RBIs.
Thanks to his improvements and a connection through his head coach on the Eugene Challengers, Starr received an offer this past spring to play baseball for the University of Portland in 2024.
"It allowed me to go up to their prospect camp and then show them what I've got," Starr said. "I'm just so thankful for Coach Niles and that communication and that doorway to be open."
"I can't wait to be at the collegiate level," Starr said, "I'll do whatever I need to get innings so I can help my team."