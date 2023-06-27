Emeralds future in Eugene in jeopardy as costs for new stadium continue to rise

EUGENE, Ore -- Keeping the Eugene Emeralds in the community may be a lot costlier than initially anticipated.

During a Tuesday meeting of the Lane County Commissioners on June 27, project leaders informed the public that the Emeralds' new stadium will cost between $20 and $40 million more than initially expected.

Back in November 2022, project leaders estimated that the new stadium would cost between $60 and $80 million.

However, with rising costs and the possibility of having to rebuild the old Lane Events Center livestock building, which would be destroyed in the construction, the total cost is now estimated to be between $90 and $100 million.

“We’re in a pretty bad situation,” said Emeralds General Manager Allan Benavides.

Project leaders said that so far, $57,461,000 in funding have been secured for the project, leaving a roughly $43,008,000 gap that needs to be filled.

Lane County Administrator Steve Mokrohisky said during Tuesday’s meeting that the team is currently working on securing part of that funding through the feds, the state and even through the City of Eugene.

About $1.5 million could come from the federal government and another $7.5 million from the state in 2024, cutting roughly $9 million out of the $43 million gap.

Project leaders said they are working with the City of Eugene to secure funding, but no amount has been disclosed. The Emeralds have also stated that they are looking into sponsorships to acquire the necessary funding.

“Everything is on the table right now,” said Benavides.

During the meeting, two options were presented to Lane County’s commissioners:

Option one would allow the project to proceed with design and permitting for about $4 to $5 million. It would also keep the project on schedule to be completed by the 2026 season, and also keep costs for the project from escalating.

Option two would essentially put the project on hold, while project leaders deal with addressing the funding gap.

However, in this option, project leaders said that construction costs could escalate by approximately $300,000 per month. It could also mean that the Emeralds may need to relocate or that they might be dissolved by Major League Baseball.

County commissioners expected to reconvene and continue

discussions on the project in early August, either on Aug. 1 or Aug. 8.

Back in December 2021, the Eugene Emeralds reached out to Lane County Commissioners about acquiring a new stadium, after Major League Baseball mandated new guidelines for minor league teams to follow in regards to their stadiums.

Teams currently have until 2025 to make the adjustment.