Former Oregon Ducks Jessica Hull & Nikki Hiltz break national records at Monaco Diamond League 2023

MONACO, Fontvieille district-- July 21, 2023 will be a night that many in the track & field world will not soon forget, especially here in Eugene
On Friday, former Oregon Ducks Jessica Hull (Australia) and Nikki Hiltz (United States) set new national records in the mile event during Monaco Diamond League 2023.
Hull finished in fifth place during the event, but ultimately set the new Australian record in the 1600m in 4:15.34, crushing her personal best by nearly three seconds.
Hull has broken the Australian record in the 1600m multiple times since turning pro. She also currently owns seven different Australian records in track & field.
For Hiltz, the achievement of claiming the fastest women's 1600m time in America might be even more impressive.
The reason is because the American record has stood since 1985.
"It's insane. I can't believe it," Hiltz said after the race.
Hiltz finished in sixth place, just behind Hull, with a final time of 4:16.35.
Both Hull and Hiltz will be competing against each other again in a little less than a month at this year's World Championships in Budapest in the women's 1500m.