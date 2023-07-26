Historic season comes to an end for Eugene Challengers

EUGENE, Ore-- After winning 50 out 58 games, the Eugene Challengers' season, and postseason run, has come to a close.
On Wednesday, the Challengers dropped back-to-back games, for the first time all season, against the Portland Barbers in the Oregon American Legion Baseball Tournament.
"I think it'll go down as one of the best teams in history," said Head Coach Kenny Niles. "I think we could've solidified ourselves a little bit more with a win."
After a back and forth battle with the Barbers through five innings in game one, the Challengers were able to take a crucial jump in the bottom of the sixth.
The Challengers, who were down 5-4, were down to their last out in the inning. With two runners on base, incoming Thurston senior Eli Crist hit what would ultimately be a double to right field scoring in two runs to take the lead.
Everything seemed to going the Challengers way and with only three outs left to go, the energy within the crowd began to ignite.
But in the top of the seventh, the crowd's cheers quickly turned into silence. With one runner on base, Portland's Cameron Masters-Doble hit a two-run homerun to right field, putting the Barbers back in the driver's seat.
With their momentum now gone, Eugene would go down 1-2-3 in the next frame dropping game one to the Barbers, 7-6.
"We had some guys shrink up and, and I didn't think we would do that," said Coach Niles. "I didn't feel like we played team baseball as well as we can."
During game two, Eugene went up 3-0 after the top of the first, but allowed the Barbers to score six earned runs over the next four innings. Portland would ultimately take game two and the state title by a final score of 10-6.
"It's hard to win a state championship when were treading water with five or six of our guys," Coach Niles said. "I just wanted better for them."
The Eugene Challengers finish the season 50-8, along with some other highlights.
Earlier this summer, the team had one of their largest winning streaks in program history, 23, and also finished with the second highest winning percentage (.862) in program history (.872).
"It's my favorite team I've ever coached," Coach Niles said. "It was a heck of a season. I mean, 50 wins out of 58 tries in baseball, is just crazy."