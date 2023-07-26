 Skip to main content
Justin Herbert reflects on journey through Oregon after signing massive contract extension

  • Updated
  • 0
Justin Herbert signs new deal.png

LOS ANGELES, Calif.-- Former University of Oregon and Sheldon High School quarterback Justin Herbert made history on Tuesday by signing a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The new contract made the former Duck the highest paid player in NFL history and when all was said and done, Herbert couldn't help but think of all those that have helped him get to this point.

"It's a dream come true," Herbert said at a media availability on Wednesday. "I think there is a lot of good we can do with it. Giving back to the community here, the city of Los Angeles has supported us so much and especially the city of Eugene, my family and all the coaches and players and teammates that I've grown up with that have gotten me get to this position. I'll never forget where I came from and those people that helped me along the way."

During a Wednesday media availability, one reporter asked Herbert, "If somebody told you while you were sophomore or junior in high school that you would be standing here right now, what would you say?"

Herbert responded by saying he didn't have high expectations, but that he was grateful for all those that have helped him.

"I thought I was going to be a baseball player," Herbert said. "It worked out and I am so thankful for my coaches who have stuck with me and pushed me and have made me a better player."

