Knights' bats come alive as Corvallis clinches spot in WCL Championship game for 7th straight year

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT
MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
603 AND 604...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, strongest in
the late afternoon and evening hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly from Woodburn southward
through Albany and Eugene, to Cottage Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO
10 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures
of 98 to 108, with warmest days being Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s, but lower to
middle 70s in the larger urban cores. Some modest relief is
possible midweek as temperatures cool off by a few degrees.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Knights' bats come alive as Corvallis clinches spot in WCL Championship game for 7th straight year

  Updated
CORVALLIS, Ore-- For the seventh straight year, the Corvallis Knights are South Divisional Champions and will be heading to the West Coast League Championship game.

"I'm really proud of this club," Head Coach Brooke Knight said. "This one, I don't know, feels a little bit different because we started off a little slow and had to find our way. We had a ton of injuries this year and guys go down and we just really came together. I just feel really fortunate and special to have another shot to do it on Monday."

On Saturday, the Knights secured their spot after defeating the Portland Pickles, in the South Divisional Championship, 4-1.

Corvallis' pitching was once again dominant on the mound, only allowing four hits and one run during the more than two and a half hour long game.

Kaden Segel, who started Saturday's game, went three innings for the Knights along with four strikeouts and one run scored on his watch.

On the offensive end, Mason Le, Tyler Howard and Ethan Hott were clutch for the Knights, scoring in runs on multiple occasions or making key plays on defense.

Corvallis will face the Victoria Harbourcats on Monday at 8 p.m. in the championship game. 

