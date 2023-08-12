Knights' bats come alive as Corvallis clinches spot in WCL Championship game for 7th straight year

CORVALLIS, Ore-- For the seventh straight year, the Corvallis Knights are South Divisional Champions and will be heading to the West Coast League Championship game.
"I'm really proud of this club," Head Coach Brooke Knight said. "This one, I don't know, feels a little bit different because we started off a little slow and had to find our way. We had a ton of injuries this year and guys go down and we just really came together. I just feel really fortunate and special to have another shot to do it on Monday."
On Saturday, the Knights secured their spot after defeating the Portland Pickles, in the South Divisional Championship, 4-1.
Corvallis' pitching was once again dominant on the mound, only allowing four hits and one run during the more than two and a half hour long game.
Kaden Segel, who started Saturday's game, went three innings for the Knights along with four strikeouts and one run scored on his watch.
On the offensive end, Mason Le, Tyler Howard and Ethan Hott were clutch for the Knights, scoring in runs on multiple occasions or making key plays on defense.
Corvallis will face the Victoria Harbourcats on Monday at 8 p.m. in the championship game.