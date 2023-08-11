Knights playoff run continues thanks to late game heroics

CORVALLIS, Ore-- The Corvallis Knights are heading back to the West Coast League Divisional Championship game this Saturday after defeating the Cowlitz Black Bears 3-2 in game three of the series Thursday night.
Cowlitz jumped to a 2-0 lead in the middle of the third inning after Sam Stuhr made a throwing error that allowed one runner to score, and allowed a single to knock in another.
Corvallis would come back to tie the game in the fifth inning. With runners in scoring position, third and second base, Ethan Hedges hit a line drive up the middle to knock in both Tyler Quinn and JC Ing.
Both the Knights and the Black Bears would remain scoreless until the bottom of the 8th. With a runner on third, Ty Yukumoto put down the play of the game. A squeeze bunt that allowed Phoenix Call to narrowly squeeze in safely past home plate, giving the Knights the lead.
Corvallis would go on to get three outs in the 9th to secure their spot in the Divisional Championship round against the Portland Pickles on Saturday.
"It was a team effort all the way around," said head coach Brooke Knight. "I'm proud of these guys. I mean they really competed. They really want to win this."