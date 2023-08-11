Knights playoff run continues thanks to late game heroics

 Skip to main content
...50 PERCENT CHANCE FOR HOT, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS IMPACTING
PORTIONS OF FWZ603,FWZ604,FWZ606 AND FWZ608...

.Confidence is high that critically low relative humidity will
impact all zones, but critical winds are most likely to impact
the southern portions of FWZ603 and FWZ604, especially on Sunday
afternoon and evening. Also, for zones FWZ606 and FWZ608 the
northerly winds will be more of a challenge during the daytime,
but easterly winds overnight could reach critical levels
especially Saturday night into Sunday morning.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern at this
time is Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening between Salem, OR
and Eugene, OR.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...


* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that
high temperatures end up between 97F and 108F and low
temperatures fail to drop below 62F to 70F Sunday through
Thursday.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Knights playoff run continues thanks to late game heroics

CORVALLIS, Ore-- The Corvallis Knights are heading back to the West Coast League Divisional Championship game this Saturday after defeating the Cowlitz Black Bears 3-2 in game three of the series Thursday night.

Cowlitz jumped to a 2-0 lead in the middle of the third inning after Sam Stuhr made a throwing error that allowed one runner to score, and allowed a single to knock in another.

Corvallis would come back to tie the game in the fifth inning. With runners in scoring position, third and second base, Ethan Hedges hit a line drive up the middle to knock in both Tyler Quinn and JC Ing. 

Both the Knights and the Black Bears would remain scoreless until the bottom of the 8th. With a runner on third, Ty Yukumoto put down the play of the game. A squeeze bunt that allowed Phoenix Call to narrowly squeeze in safely past home plate, giving the Knights the lead.

Corvallis would go on to get three outs in the 9th to secure their spot in the Divisional Championship round against the Portland Pickles on Saturday. 

"It was a team effort all the way around," said head coach Brooke Knight. "I'm proud of these guys. I mean they really competed. They really want to win this."

