Making a run at history: Eugene Challengers off to historic start in 2023

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...INCREASING HEAT NEXT WEEK...

Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience
a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures
beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest
temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of
July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to
around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia,
Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a
little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys,
with highs between 85 to 95.

This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts,
especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate
hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor
activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk.

In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early
evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly
for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially
along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of
fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended
campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by
chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call
9-1-1.

Making a run at history: Eugene Challengers off to historic start in 2023

EUGENE, Ore-- The 2023 Eugene Challengers are off to one of their best starts in more than 46 years of history.

Led behind fifth year head coach Kenny Niles and a veteran squad, the Challengers (31-2) have won nearly every game thus far this season and currently hold a .939 winning percentage.

"I'd put it up there with the rest of them," said Coach Niles about the Challengers current success compared with previous teams. "It's always an interesting question in sports, but I do know I like what we got."

Whether it's through their pitching, hitting, defense or even base-running the Challengers are dominating every phase of the game.

"We got a bunch of guys that are hitting like .430, .440, and it changes every single day," Coach Niles said. "I mean, we got guys that have had over a hundred at bats and almost everybody's 5-0 or 6-0 on the mound right now."

That dominance also led the team to a 23-game winning streak back in June, that spanned almost three weeks from June 6 to June 26. It was one of the longest winning streaks, if not potentially the longest, in program history.

"I told the guys when we were 1-1 to start the season that if they won 20 in a row, I'd buy them sweatshirts," said Coach Niles. "I thought I was gonna be safe but they had the countdown going."

So what makes this team different from years past? What makes this team so special?

For veteran pitcher Kaden Starr, the answer goes beyond the mechanics of baseball. 

"I think the big key in our success was just our relationships with each other," Starr said. "We can count on each other and we can trust the guy next to us."

With everything seemingly clicking, Starr and the Challengers hope to go beyond what any Challenger team has done before them.

"I think if we keep this rolling, you know, I think state is ours, we can go to a regionals and I'm super excited to see where this goes," Starr said.

