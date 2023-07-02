Making a run at history: Eugene Challengers off to historic start in 2023

EUGENE, Ore-- The 2023 Eugene Challengers are off to one of their best starts in more than 46 years of history.
Led behind fifth year head coach Kenny Niles and a veteran squad, the Challengers (31-2) have won nearly every game thus far this season and currently hold a .939 winning percentage.
"I'd put it up there with the rest of them," said Coach Niles about the Challengers current success compared with previous teams. "It's always an interesting question in sports, but I do know I like what we got."
Whether it's through their pitching, hitting, defense or even base-running the Challengers are dominating every phase of the game.
"We got a bunch of guys that are hitting like .430, .440, and it changes every single day," Coach Niles said. "I mean, we got guys that have had over a hundred at bats and almost everybody's 5-0 or 6-0 on the mound right now."
That dominance also led the team to a 23-game winning streak back in June, that spanned almost three weeks from June 6 to June 26. It was one of the longest winning streaks, if not potentially the longest, in program history.
"I told the guys when we were 1-1 to start the season that if they won 20 in a row, I'd buy them sweatshirts," said Coach Niles. "I thought I was gonna be safe but they had the countdown going."
So what makes this team different from years past? What makes this team so special?
For veteran pitcher Kaden Starr, the answer goes beyond the mechanics of baseball.
"I think the big key in our success was just our relationships with each other," Starr said. "We can count on each other and we can trust the guy next to us."
With everything seemingly clicking, Starr and the Challengers hope to go beyond what any Challenger team has done before them.
"I think if we keep this rolling, you know, I think state is ours, we can go to a regionals and I'm super excited to see where this goes," Starr said.