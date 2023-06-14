Sheldon girl's tennis coach "excited" to leave mark on program

EUGENE, Ore-- In less than nine short months, Sheldon's newest head coach for girl's tennis will start her journey towards potentially winning a state title for the program, something that hasn't been done since 1993.
On June 12, Sheldon High School announced the hiring of Angie Hamilton as the program's next head coach.
Hamilton, a familiar face around the school, just finished her first season with the Irish as an assistant coach and says she's excited to take over the program.
"When the opportunity came about and was presented to me this year I just jumped in," said Hamilton. "I want to ignite their passion and desire for the game."
Last season the Irish finished third in state thanks to a second place finish in doubles by Emerson & Hayden Kearney & key points from other teammates, such as Ash Campbell and Alyssa Piquette.
"They fully deserved that championship and bringing home third in state was such an accomplishment for them," Hamilton said. "We have such talent in these young players of tennis and solid players returning. The roster is deep in talent so I know their future is very bright."
Coach Hamilton says both Kearney sisters and Piquette will be back next season and will be players to watch out for, as the Irish looking to improve their standing in the state.
"I think what I can help bring, and what the girls can bring, is keeping that momentum for that desire to want to learn the game more," Hamilton said. "I want to help them develop their game strategies and also their mindset which is also a huge part of the tennis."