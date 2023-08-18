Oregon native Ryan Crouser to compete in 2023 World Championships despite "two" blood clots in leg

BUDAPEST, Hungary-- Defending Olympic & World shot put champion Ryan Crouser announced over Instagram on Friday, that he plans to compete in this year's Track & Field World Championships, despite "two" blood clots being recently discovered in one of his legs.
In the post, the Boring, Oregon native explained that he woke up with pain in one of his calves that was presented as a strain after a throwing session. However after 10 days of pain Crouser went to his physical therapist to get a Doppler Scan.
The scan showed two blood clots in one of his lower legs, according to the post.
Crouser also explained that the blood clots had none of the typical symptoms (swelling, heat, redness, throbbing) and an initial ultrasound missed them because "they were more distal and smaller than what would typically show on an muscular ultrasound."
Crouser also stated that he is currently on anticoagulant/blood thinners so that it would be quote, "safe" to compete on Saturday and minimize the risk of the clots worsening.