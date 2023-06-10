Oregon Women's Track & Field finishes 4th at NCAA Track & Field Championships, Beavers set new school record

AUSTIN, Texas-- The Oregon Women's Track & Field team finished in fourth place at this year's NCAA Track & Field Championships, while the Oregon State Beavers finished with a new school record.
Coming into Saturday, the Oregon Ducks were in second place on the women's side with 17 points, just behind first place Nebraska (25).
Jorinde Van Klinken got the Ducks some much needed points early on, with her third-straight NCAA discus title. On her third attempt, Van Klinken also broke the meet record with a whopping 65.55 meter throw.
In the 1500 meter, Oregon's Izzy Thornton-Bott (4:09.21) & Klaudia Kazimierska (4:09.84) finished 2nd and 4th respectively, scoring the Ducks a combined 13 points.
But a late surge from Florida (51 points) and Arkansas (46 points), pushed Oregon down into fourth place (44 points), stealing a potential shot to finish within the top three.
For the Beavers, Oregon State failed to podium finishing in 37th place, but did set a new school record with three outdoor NCAA All-Americans (Grace Fetherstonhaugh, Kaylee Mitchell and Jade Whitfield).
Fetherstonhaugh (9:49.48) and Mitchell (9:49.66) finished neck-to-neck in the 3000 meter steeplechase, finishing in sixth and seventh place. While for Whitfield, the sophomore discus thrower finished in eighth with a throw of 57.63 meters.